Landing page — Ballet School

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Greetings! I am pleased to present a landing page project for the Grand Plie Ballet School. In this project, I have developed a structure for selling courses of different complexity categories. While working on the design, I chose the font pair and color palette that best convey the sophistication of this type of art. The site has unobtrusive animation and pop-up entries for the course.