Landing page — Ballet School

Landing page — Ballet School landingpage ui design ballerina music dancing dance school balletschool ballet
Greetings! I am pleased to present a landing page project for the Grand Plie Ballet School. In this project, I have developed a structure for selling courses of different complexity categories. While working on the design, I chose the font pair and color palette that best convey the sophistication of this type of art. The site has unobtrusive animation and pop-up entries for the course.

Posted on Jul 25, 2021
