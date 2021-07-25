osfield

Login Screen (Day 1 #DailyUI)

Login Screen (Day 1 #DailyUI) app ux 3d ui
My very first #DailyUI, a login screen. Tried to keep it as simple as possible.

Credit: 3D Headphone provided by https://isometriclove.com/

Posted on Jul 25, 2021
