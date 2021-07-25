Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Plastic Free July 25 - Breads

Plastic Free July 25 - Breads container bakery breads noplastic plasticfreejuly illustration everyday design daily illustration
DAy 25 - Bring container to local bakery
Conclusion first, I failed! The local bakery I went today is packing every single bread in small plastic bags now, I think because of covid. (It does feel safer though..). My journey to find bakery that looks safe but without plastic continues.

