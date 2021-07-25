Plastic Free July 25 - Breads

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
DAy 25 - Bring container to local bakery
Conclusion first, I failed! The local bakery I went today is packing every single bread in small plastic bags now, I think because of covid. (It does feel safer though..). My journey to find bakery that looks safe but without plastic continues.