Plastic Free July 24 - tapes

Day 24 - Tapes (and threads) made from paper
I will switch to plastic free duct tape and threads after I used up the current ones. Eleminist has been a source of inspiration for this project, and I'd love to get their thread made from recycled paper (- in Japan you need to tie up cardboard boxes, old magazines and newspapers with thread for recycling). Also, I learnt today that washi paper tapes (masking tapes) are biodegradable!