Plastic Free July 23 - Insect repellent (mothball)

Plastic Free July 23 - Insect repellent (mothball) camphortree insectrepellent mothballs japanesewood noplastic plasticfreejuly illustration everyday design daily illustration
Day 23 - Reusable insect repellent (mothballs) for wardrobe
I switched to naturally derived insect repellent. Eco Block by KUSU HANDMADE uses Japanese camphor tree from Kyushu area, and they can be reused by adding camphor oil once in a while. Love the aroma too!

