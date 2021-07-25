Plastic Free July 23 - Insect repellent (mothball)

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Day 23 - Reusable insect repellent (mothballs) for wardrobe
I switched to naturally derived insect repellent. Eco Block by KUSU HANDMADE uses Japanese camphor tree from Kyushu area, and they can be reused by adding camphor oil once in a while. Love the aroma too!