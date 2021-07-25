Driftime®

Indagare Responsive Elements

Driftime®
Driftime®
Hire Me
  • Save
Indagare Responsive Elements luxury travel digital content cards elements interaction interface web design web design ux ui
Indagare Responsive Elements luxury travel digital content cards elements interaction interface web design web design ux ui
Indagare Responsive Elements luxury travel digital content cards elements interaction interface web design web design ux ui
Indagare Responsive Elements luxury travel digital content cards elements interaction interface web design web design ux ui
Download color palette
  1. indagare-cards.jpg
  2. Sketch-Wire-Design.jpg
  3. indagare-mob.jpg
  4. indagare-ipad.jpg

Indagare’s mission is to inspire and empower people through sustainable, custom, concierge travel services and an editorial platform.

Indagare are a heritage brand with 14K+ pages of content that required re-designing for todays mindful travelers. The online platform needed to cater for existing and new customers with a continually shifting mindset.

By re-designing legacy content ,we set out to inspire people with trips of a lifetime, and accessible need-to-know details via a beautiful online experience. Indagare pride themselves on an exceptional concierge service, empowering sustainable, tailored choices with complete peace of mind. We developed a strategy and user experience to connect customers to specialists.

View Full Case Study
https://driftime.media/driftime-indagre/

Driftime®
Driftime®
Ethical Design for the Mavericks of today.
Hire Me

More by Driftime®

View profile
    • Like