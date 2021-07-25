Indagare Responsive Elements

Indagare’s mission is to inspire and empower people through sustainable, custom, concierge travel services and an editorial platform.

Indagare are a heritage brand with 14K+ pages of content that required re-designing for todays mindful travelers. The online platform needed to cater for existing and new customers with a continually shifting mindset.

By re-designing legacy content ,we set out to inspire people with trips of a lifetime, and accessible need-to-know details via a beautiful online experience. Indagare pride themselves on an exceptional concierge service, empowering sustainable, tailored choices with complete peace of mind. We developed a strategy and user experience to connect customers to specialists.

