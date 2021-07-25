Daily UI #001 - Sign Up

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey guys! 👋
I've chosen to do the daily UI over the next 100 days with Figma & Adobe XD to improve my knowledge of colour theory, transitions and prototyping etc.
Without further ado 🥁 My 1st project out of the 100 UI Designs is a sign-up page/component.
I hope you want to follow my journey through 100 days of UI!😊
If you liked it, consider pressing "L" and following me for future shots! 🙏