In this painting I've depicted the scene where mother nature is calling out all the humans for a better future. Here mother has taken the form of a ocean goddess . You will be able to spot beautiful oceanic creatures and mermaids and corals embellishing her hair and her crown. The rising sun in the background symbolises the dawn of a brighter future full of new hopes . I've basically tried to create awareness through my painting regarding the conversation of the environment. The rising sun in the background and the blowing of the conch symbolises a new beginning.... The beginning of a brighter future where all the humans would strive to protect and preserve the earth and it's elements