Agricultural Tri-fold Brochure

Agriculture Tri-fold Brochure
My client is Student who based in Kebumen, Indonesia
1. This project is to make Tri-fold brochure for presentation.
2. Im using adobe photosop for layouting this project.
3. im finished this project for 3 days.
We also print this tri-fold brochure, with great result.