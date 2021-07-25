Saladgree Brand Identity | Salad Chain

Trending designs to inspire you
Being health-conscious and putting the right real food on the table are the motifs we followed to design this meaningful salad chain identity.
Pixirhy, a Brand & Web Studio specialized in building & designing Brand Identities, Website, and Illustration.
We are available to take on your project and build the bridge between your idea into action.
Let’ have a meeting:
hello@pixirhy.com