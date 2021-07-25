Holiday house brand logo

Trending designs to inspire you
A holiday house company in Yōtei. They start a new business name "Yōtei Lodge".So I was design some logo ideas for my client and they choose 1st logo for their brand "Yōtei Lodge"
Thanks to all.
♡ If anyone need designs logo or branding
please contact me
graphicartist71@gmail.com
Skype : Bishwajit Biswas
♡