Holiday house brand logo

A holiday house company in Yōtei. They start a new business name "Yōtei Lodge".So I was design some logo ideas for my client and they choose 1st logo for their brand "Yōtei Lodge"

Thanks to all.

♡ If anyone need designs logo or branding

please contact me

graphicartist71@gmail.com

Skype : Bishwajit Biswas

♡