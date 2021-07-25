FREE UI Banner

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Follow https://www.instagram.com/dopeuiux/
for daily design inspiration and downloadable contents.
Get psd for free :+1: :metal: - https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Qgzv6djCeHEExAsUXnBc4f6BMFVjh3oI/view?usp=sharing
Fonts: Anton, Roboto
Colors: 104df2, 39393a
Tools: Photoshop
-
Press "L" to show a little bit of appreciation
- it matters to me :)
Please share your feedback about color choice and placement of the elements.