WAQAS AHMAD

3D Minimalist Logo || Logo Design for a Barber Shop || Business

WAQAS AHMAD
WAQAS AHMAD
  • Save
3D Minimalist Logo || Logo Design for a Barber Shop || Business logo vector typography illustration design branding
Download color palette

I made this logo for a barber shop according to my clients requirements

View all tags
Posted on Jul 25, 2021
WAQAS AHMAD
WAQAS AHMAD

More by WAQAS AHMAD

View profile
    • Like