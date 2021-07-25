Luxury Wedding Invitation

Trending designs to inspire you
This job its to make wedding invitation for my client in Kebumen, Indonesia.
1. In this project, I make designs and also print until they are ready to be distributed to guests.
2. I'm completed the design in 2 days and prepared the results for 2 days too
3. I used adobe illustrator and photosop for design and layouting this invitation.
4. by taking the theme of luxury I take the theme mandala and using gold and black to make it more elegant and luxury.
It's my pleasure work with him, and he very pleased with the design an the print result