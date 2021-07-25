Sri Ashwathi

CYCLE MART APP

CYCLE MART APP visual design figma adobe xd pink red cycle bikes roar bikes ecommerce cycle app ux ui
Hey folks! Check this out!!
Cycle mart app with all the options made easy for the users to find out.
A user-friendly app design to optimize the time of the user:)
Reach me out sriashwathi1111@gmail.com

Posted on Jul 25, 2021
