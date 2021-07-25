Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Dancing Through Time - an illustrated history of fashion

Dancing Through Time - an illustrated history of fashion character design watercolour illustration digital illustration history of costume portrait procreate fashion illustration book illustation educational illustration education costume illustration costume history illustration history fashion illustration
This illustration showcases some of my favourite fashions from the 12th to the 20th century in England. From the Plantagenet court, to 20's flapper fashion, each couple can be seen in historically accurate dress.

