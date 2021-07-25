Md Abrar Zahin Antor

BULLETTRY BRAND MODERN GRADIENT LOGO

Md Abrar Zahin Antor
Md Abrar Zahin Antor
  • Save
BULLETTRY BRAND MODERN GRADIENT LOGO t letter logo color colorful logo illustration branding vector unique logo logotype logodesign icon logo logos design golden ratio logo bold color logo gradient logo gradient modern logo modern
Download color palette

BULLETTRY BRAND MODERN GRADIENT LOGO
- Golden Ratio Used
- Gradient
- Figma as software

Wait a minute! Do you need this type of logo, hire me now.
Mail: mdabrarzahinantor2005@gmail.com
Whatsapp: +880 1849696486

Still doubting? Watch my behance account. And yeah,
Give any kind of advise and feedback to improve my journey
of designing :)

Md Abrar Zahin Antor
Md Abrar Zahin Antor

More by Md Abrar Zahin Antor

View profile
    • Like