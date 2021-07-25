Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Gosroy Application

Gosroy Application brand oli brand oil beauty skin care letterlogo lettermark logo design graphic design abstract logo branding brand identity
Hello Everyone, This logo design for a beauty brath oil brand. The brand name is Gosroy. And I have created a logo mark with the brand letter G and drop.

What do you think of this awesome work? Share your opinion below in the comments.

