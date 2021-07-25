Gosroy Application

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello Everyone, This logo design for a beauty brath oil brand. The brand name is Gosroy. And I have created a logo mark with the brand letter G and drop.
What do you think of this awesome work? Share your opinion below in the comments.
👇 My Portfolios
https://linktr.ee/sajalrahman
Sajal | Thanks.