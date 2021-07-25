Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Rushi Rajpara

ismart! for RMS

iSmart! is a mobile app service provided by RMS based out in South Africa. The platform helps customers monitor the usage of energy and power utilities. The platform is free of cost for customers to use and brings value-adding insights about consumption to the table.

View details on https://www.behance.net/gallery/124102671/ismart-for-RMS

Posted on Jul 25, 2021
