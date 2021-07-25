Gali ravsky

Gi Trak - UX Project Web + APP

Gali ravsky
Gali ravsky
  • Save
Gi Trak - UX Project Web + APP ux
Gi Trak - UX Project Web + APP ux
Gi Trak - UX Project Web + APP ux
Gi Trak - UX Project Web + APP ux
Gi Trak - UX Project Web + APP ux
Gi Trak - UX Project Web + APP ux
Download color palette
  1. GiTrak cover.jpg
  2. GiTrak1.jpg
  3. GiTrak5.jpg
  4. GiTrak4.jpg
  5. GiTrak2.jpg
  6. GiTrak3.jpg

Medical care for gastrointestinal diseases

We are on a mission to make GI diseases easier to manage. Our products aim to simplify appointments, diet plans, and prescriptions - all in one app.

GI-Trak for Providers
Create an account to start the interview process. Joining our network allows you to do more of the work you love, on a flexible schedule.

https://gitrak.com/

View all tags
Posted on Jul 25, 2021
Gali ravsky
Gali ravsky
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Gali ravsky

View profile
    • Like