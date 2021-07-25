Muhammad Shaban

Social Networking App

Muhammad Shaban
Muhammad Shaban
Hire Me
  • Save
Social Networking App ux designer graphic designer ui designer dubai designer hmsdesigns web designer freelancer prototype mobile app initial app idea app prototype ui design find friends app reading app books app social platform social app
Download color palette

Hi Dribbbler,

There are so many social apps but I thought something different to get social and promote reading books.

The app gives a chance to get know the people how they getting keen to learn about history, past or future by theoretical views.

each user can have their profile where they can write or read a book!

People can give comments, views and the feedback about what you gonna write for them.

This app is not about only to read books infact it will be a platform to get knowledge and sharing with those who are interested to learn.

Visit my portfolios:
https://www.behance.net/HMS-Designs
http://hmsdesigns.com/
http://hmsdesignz.com/

Visit my LinkedIn profile:
https://www.linkedin.com/in/hmshaban/

Also, visit my product website:
http://hmsfoodz.com/

For FREE PSD, please send me a private message or comment below.

Thanks
Regards,
Muhammad Shaban

Muhammad Shaban
Muhammad Shaban
Brand identity + Product Design + Code
Hire Me

More by Muhammad Shaban

View profile
    • Like