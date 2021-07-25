Social Networking App

Hi Dribbbler,

There are so many social apps but I thought something different to get social and promote reading books.

The app gives a chance to get know the people how they getting keen to learn about history, past or future by theoretical views.

each user can have their profile where they can write or read a book!

People can give comments, views and the feedback about what you gonna write for them.

This app is not about only to read books infact it will be a platform to get knowledge and sharing with those who are interested to learn.

