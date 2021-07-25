Nicholas Campos

Daily UI #064 - Select User Type

Daily UI #064 - Select User Type music instrument ui uxdesign uidesign dailyuichallenge challenge dailyui064 dailyui userassessment usertype 064
Daily UI #064
Hey, everyone 👋
This is my #064 shot here on Dribbble. I really hope you like it.
Tool: Figma
Font: Poppins
portfolio: www.nicholascampos.de
email: nicholasvieiracampos@gmail.com

