Sumer Mavi

Upscaled

Sumer Mavi
Sumer Mavi
  • Save
Upscaled brand identity branding logo design minimal logomark logo production media play button play up logo up logo with arrow arrow logo arrow
Download color palette

Upscaled, logo-mark proposal by Sumer Mavi.

Sumer Mavi
Sumer Mavi

More by Sumer Mavi

View profile
    • Like