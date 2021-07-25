Dikshit Kashyap

Sustainable fashion store app

Sustainable fashion store app clothingapp clothingstore onlineshoppingapp flower softcolours sustainablefashion ui app pastel illustration dailydesign quickdesign design
Today I tried my hands on designing a sustainable fashion store app, I tired my hands at designs of geometry. It took me about 2 hours to get it done. It was my first time trying to make flowers via shape tools.

