Digital Payment App | Mobile App UI Redesign
Hey Friends,
Nagad is a Bangladeshi Digital Financial Service. This Digital Financial Company has an existing mobile application.
Here I come up with an Idea to make it more user friendly and minimalist look. Redesigned around 14+ screen here.
See Full Project
------------------------------------------------
Need designs like that? Feel free to contact me:
Email: jhcrahat.design@gmail.com
Whatsapp: +8801795829979
Instagram | Facebook Page | Facebook Personal
Thank You