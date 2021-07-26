📖 Table Component

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Hi all,
Happy to share this approvals data table with you which we recently designed for one of our dear clients. ✌🏼
Bild enables you to view designs without nagging other teams. With CAD and ECAD file viewers, mechanical engineers and electrical engineers finally have a common ground to communicate and collaborate.
Services we provided:
— User Interface design
— User Experience design
— Product design
— UX research
— Product research
— Interaction design
— Responsive Design
