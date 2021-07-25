Jarin Tasnim Urmi
TheDash Studio

Mailbox Dashboard UI for a SaaS application.

Jarin Tasnim Urmi
TheDash Studio
Jarin Tasnim Urmi for TheDash Studio
Hire Us
  • Save
Mailbox Dashboard UI for a SaaS application. dashboard for website simple ui saas website website design mailbox ui freelance project inbox messages mail dashboard saas application saas application ui design dashboard ui
Mailbox Dashboard UI for a SaaS application. dashboard for website simple ui saas website website design mailbox ui freelance project inbox messages mail dashboard saas application saas application ui design dashboard ui
Download color palette
  1. Mail Inbox page UI design.png
  2. Mail Inbox page UI – 1.png

Hi there!

This is a simple dashboard of inbox messages, where users can compose and receive emails.

Hope you like it. Press like and give us your valuable feedback.
Thank You !

We are available now for the freelance project - thedashstudiobd@gmail.com

TheDash Studio
TheDash Studio
Hire Us

More by TheDash Studio

View profile
    • Like