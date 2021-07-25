Vegetarian Logo

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Hello guys! 🖐
This is "Medicare Logo".
What do you think about this logo? Share your views below in the comments.
Check out this full project on Behance
𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐦𝐞?
If you need Logo, Branding, Brochure, Flyer, Print Item, Business Card etc.
Feel free to reach out via DM or Contact :
E-mail: mdripon.gb01@gmail.com
WhatsApp: +88 01637761184
Facebook I Instagram I Behance
Thank you!