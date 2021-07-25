Vegetarian Logo

Hello guys! 🖐

This is "Medicare Logo".

What do you think about this logo? Share your views below in the comments.

Check out this full project on Behance

𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐦𝐞? ⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣

If you need Logo, Branding, Brochure, Flyer, Print Item, Business Card etc.

Feel free to reach out via DM or Contact :

E-mail: mdripon.gb01@gmail.com

WhatsApp: +88 01637761184

Facebook I Instagram I Behance

Thank you!