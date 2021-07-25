Lindie Botes

Personal branding

Lindie Botes
Lindie Botes
  • Save
Personal branding bright bold yellow blue personal logo logo design brand design identity branding logo
Download color palette

New colors & branding for myself! Threw this together in Figma - my first time trying graphic design with Figma. Pretty happy with the clean font and bold shapes.

Lindie Botes
Lindie Botes

More by Lindie Botes

View profile
    • Like