DashBoard web design typography course online e learning dashboard
Presenting a dashboard UI for an online learning platform. I worked on presenting the most important details in a clean manner while still maintaining the theme color. I also added some bright colors for the design to make it look interesting.

Please share your feedback about color choice and placement of the elements.

Posted on Jul 25, 2021
