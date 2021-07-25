Yevheniya Savchuk

Confectionery main page design

Yevheniya Savchuk
Yevheniya Savchuk
  • Save
Confectionery main page design confectionery sweetshop design ux ui
Download color palette

Main page design for a sweet-shop

View all tags
Posted on Jul 25, 2021
Yevheniya Savchuk
Yevheniya Savchuk

More by Yevheniya Savchuk

View profile
    • Like