atoosa.zolghadriyan

Dating application concept

atoosa.zolghadriyan
atoosa.zolghadriyan
  • Save
Dating application concept uidesign uxdesign app design 3d illustration friend dating minimal clean application ui design concept uxui illustration mobile app design mobile app design app ux 3d ui
Download color palette

Hello Freinds, 🙌
This is a concept for an dating application .
I hope you like it! 👍
Feel free to share any feedback
Don't forget to follow me.
Press "L" if you like this concept.
Thanks 🙏❤️

atoosa.zolghadriyan
atoosa.zolghadriyan

More by atoosa.zolghadriyan

View profile
    • Like