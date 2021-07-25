Tristan Heinrich

DOMINO DUEL — Screens

Tristan Heinrich
Tristan Heinrich
  • Save
DOMINO DUEL — Screens app minimal flat design ux ui
Download color palette

Domino Duell is a gaming app that draws inspiration from the tile-based game of the same name.

— Home
— Profile
— Leaderboard

86ee89de6d75655558a5234965b18c0f
Rebound of
DOMINO DUEL — Icons
By Tristan Heinrich
View all tags
Posted on Jul 25, 2021
Tristan Heinrich
Tristan Heinrich

More by Tristan Heinrich

View profile
    • Like