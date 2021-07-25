Rokas Aleliunas

Overthinking

Overthinking figure illustration figure minimal illustration minimal art overthinking hand illustration hand design lines poster laconic illustration composition abstract minimal
Three years of creativity taught me to be confidence and understand that sometimes the most minimal and boring piece can be the most interesting one.

Prints and social media:
https://casualpolarbear.com/
https://www.instagram.com/casual_polar_bear/

Two years of everyday poster.
