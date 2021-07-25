Presentation Template (freebie)

Do you like presentations? here you have a clean and clear presentation template work as a boost for your presentation or even your website pages, the structure of the slide is simply following the rule of three with:

1- Main focus (quote, image)

2- Secondary focus (highlight, logo)

3- Third focus (decorative shapes)

you can download it from this dropbox link:

https://www.dropbox.com/s/9cgtkzxo31veqj5/presentation%20template.xd?dl=0