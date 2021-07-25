Charmil Gandhi

Weather App - Weather Lens

Weather App - Weather Lens mobileapp aesthetic design design vector ux glassmorphology glass app weather logo graphic design 3d ui
I was pretty bored designing the monotonous flat screen designs. Then, one day I came across "Glass Morphology". Here is the UI Design of 2 screens of a weather application designed by me using the "Glass Morphology".

Made with Figma ❤️

