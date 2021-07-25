Asthi Seta

Minimalist dark blue and red namecard design

Asthi Seta
Asthi Seta
  • Save
Minimalist dark blue and red namecard design darkmode dark namecard branding simple minimalist illustrator graphic design design vector illustration
Download color palette

Hi Guys it's a minimalist namecard design and simple mockup
i made it in adobe illustrator👋

What do you think?
Let us know about your thoughts in the
comment section below.

Do not forget to hit ❤️ button.
Follow me for further updates!

Thanks for your time! 😉

Asthi Seta
Asthi Seta

More by Asthi Seta

View profile
    • Like