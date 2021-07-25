Drasko Stamatovic

Dead Boba

Drasko Stamatovic
Drasko Stamatovic
Hire Me
  • Save
Dead Boba ui illustration design mask horror clean typography logotype branding simple minimal logo
Download color palette

Logo for YouTube channel that is focused on horror stories.

Check out this shot and let me know what do you think!
_ _ _
If you're looking for a logo (re)design for your brand, feel free to reach out!
drashkos89@gmail.com

Drasko Stamatovic
Drasko Stamatovic
logo, typography - minimal and simple
Hire Me

More by Drasko Stamatovic

View profile
    • Like