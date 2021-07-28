Insigniada - Branding Agency

Living Works - Logo & Brand identity Idea #4

Insigniada - Branding Agency
Insigniada - Branding Agency
Hire Me
  • Save
Living Works - Logo & Brand identity Idea #4 leaf leaves skylines buildings branding graphic design design brand identity letter logo design modern abstract logo
Living Works - Logo & Brand identity Idea #4 leaf leaves skylines buildings branding graphic design design brand identity letter logo design modern abstract logo
Download color palette
  1. LivingWorks_Logo4.jpg
  2. LivingWorks_Logo4+.jpg

Final and chosen concept we've made for LivingWorks - a real estate firm focused on urban and vertical farming, health and wellness, sustainability and more.

A lovely symbol combined of circle/sustainability and buildings with integrated leaf.

Let me know your thoughts. Appreciate your feedback! :)

Insigniada - Branding Agency
Insigniada - Branding Agency
- We believe in the impact of branding.
Hire Me

More by Insigniada - Branding Agency

View profile
    • Like