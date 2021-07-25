Ariel Nathania Winata

Doctor

Ariel Nathania Winata
Ariel Nathania Winata
  • Save
Doctor illustration
Download color palette

I tried to make an illustration of a doctor in Hospital Playlist. Hope I'll do better next time! I appreciate every comments and suggestions!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 25, 2021
Ariel Nathania Winata
Ariel Nathania Winata

More by Ariel Nathania Winata

View profile
    • Like