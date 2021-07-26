Insigniada - Branding Agency

Living Works - Logo & Brand identity Idea #2

Living Works - Logo & Brand identity Idea #2 sustainability sustainable leaves vertical farming farming urban buildings branding brand identity logo design modern abstract logo
A second logo concept we've made for Living Works - a real estate firm focused on urban and vertical farming, health and wellness, sustainability and more.

The idea is based on symbol combined of geometrical buildings and leaves.

Let me know your thoughts. Appreciate your feedback! :)

- We believe in the impact of branding.
