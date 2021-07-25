Ruben Cliford Gomes

Mental Health Awareness Logo

Mental Health Awareness Logo
Amidst the rush and hullabaloo of the modern world; we pay very little heed to our mental health and consciousness. Each one of us are engaged in wars within every single day of our seemingly unending lives. Take a step back and relax. And the people who accompany us on these endeavors and stand with us during our wars deserve a special face. If you are a mental healthcare worker, thank you for your efforts!
If you want a logo made you can mail me at ruben.cliford.gomes.2003@gmail.com
Posted on Jul 25, 2021
