David Stančík

Daruju Krev landing

David Stančík
David Stančík
Hire Me
  • Save
Daruju Krev landing landing web branding ui design
Download color palette

A design for blood donation project in Czechia

View all tags
Posted on Jul 25, 2021
David Stančík
David Stančík
What do you want people to feel? ✨
Hire Me

More by David Stančík

View profile
    • Like