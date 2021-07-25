Insigniada - Branding Agency

Living Works - Logo & Brand identity Idea #1

Living Works - Logo & Brand identity Idea #1 branding graphic design skylines buildings urban vertical farming design brand identity letter logo design modern abstract logo
Living Works - Logo & Brand identity Idea #1 branding graphic design skylines buildings urban vertical farming design brand identity letter logo design modern abstract logo
First logo concept we've made for a real estate firm focused on urban and vertical farming, health and wellness, sustainability and more.

The idea is based on wordmark turned into unique LW letters to resemble vertical farming and buildings.

Let me know your thoughts. Appreciate your feedback! :)

- We believe in the impact of branding.
