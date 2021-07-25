Lights Out Studio

Dot Calm I Brand Guidelines

Lights Out Studio
Lights Out Studio
Hire Me
  • Save
Dot Calm I Brand Guidelines visual design graphic design branding logo
Download color palette

Dotcalm is a new proposition of aesthetics in skincare. Providing solutions to bumpy and damage skin after shaving.
-----------
Aftershave skincare for woman. Because someone we love had a problem they shared. And we cared enough to solve it in the best way possible.

Check out our extended case study to gain more insights on what really went into designing and developing this product.
- - -
Our Website | Linkedln
-----------

View all tags
Posted on Jul 25, 2021
Lights Out Studio
Lights Out Studio
When the lights go out, our race begins.
Hire Me

More by Lights Out Studio

View profile
    • Like