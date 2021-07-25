Ankita Gupta

Login & Signup Page design

Ankita Gupta
Ankita Gupta
  • Save
Login & Signup Page design website design logout signup login payment ui ux design
Download color palette

A minimalistic design for login and signup page that can be used for apps involving payments and needing numbers.

Press "L" if you like. Thanks in advance.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 25, 2021
Ankita Gupta
Ankita Gupta

More by Ankita Gupta

View profile
    • Like