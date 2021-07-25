My Tra Do

Customer Management Dashboard - UI Study

My Tra Do
My Tra Do
  • Save
Customer Management Dashboard - UI Study ui study ui design customer dashboard customer detail contact detail dashboard management app customer management ui
Download color palette

This dashboard is a UI concept for managing customer, showing customer's detail information and customer interaction history. Please share your feedback and show some love by giving it a like.

This is a rebound of the shot https://dribbble.com/shots/9866814-Zendenta-Patient-detail from Bagus Fikri. Hope you like it!

F7371ff85adf8b4a2b50f45600baab71
Rebound of
Zendenta - Patient detail
By Bagus Fikri
My Tra Do
My Tra Do

More by My Tra Do

View profile
    • Like