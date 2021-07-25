User Authentication

Participated in Crowwwn UX Challenge for this week's prompt.

Problem: When I login from a new device, I need a way to securely authenticate my account.

And this is my solution.

It displays a Login screen, which provides login option via username & password or social handles like Google and Facebook. It also has a link for new users to Signup.

While logging in, it detects the new device and informs the user of the security concern and provides two ways for 2-Factor Authorization. Option 1 - answering security question (which will appear only if it is already set) and Option 2 - OTP sent to registered mobile number. It also has a checkbox to remember the new device.

After successfully authenticating, it let's the user know and celebrates with some confetti! Finally it provides to way to proceed to the app's homepage.

This is a very minimal UI, which can be incorporated into any mobile application of any industry, and can also be edited to fit the color palette of the brand.