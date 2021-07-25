Football Tips - Mobile app's Web Landing page

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello Guys!!
Here is an Football Tips Mobile App's Landing Page Design... Hit the " like button" If you like it. ❤️ Feel free to share your views on this.
https://www.behance.net/gallery/124097359/Football-Tips-Mobile-Apps-Landing-Page
Design — Figma
Illustrations — Freepik
Photo Editing — Photoshop
Would you like to build a website or a mobile application, but you do not know where to start?
💌 I am open to new projects! dezignsam@gmail.com
💬 More : https://znap.link/DezignSam