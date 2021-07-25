Uchenna Chris

MedHubs Landing page.

Uchenna Chris
Uchenna Chris
  • Save
MedHubs Landing page. typography ui illustration design
Download color palette

This is a medical web contact page. Design by myself and two other team mates. My role in this design was the role of the UI. This design was made using Figma.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 25, 2021
Uchenna Chris
Uchenna Chris

More by Uchenna Chris

View profile
    • Like